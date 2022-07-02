Raiders' Opponents Ranked: TEs, No. 2

We look at ranking the top-five opposing tight ends the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tight end is a position that isn't as deep as others that the Raiders will contend with this season, but still, there are multiple players to keep your eyes on.

In terms of bringing physicality to the football field, San Francisco 49ers' tight-end George Kittle never fails in supplying a ton of it.

It's become a trademark of the former Iowa Hawkeye, as he's risen to become one of the preeminent talents at the position and a player who fans love to watch.

The one downside is that Kittle's physical style of play has led to him having to deal with multiple injuries, as he has missed a total of 13 games in the last three seasons.

When he's been on the field, though, there's rarely been any way to stop Kittle from making an impact.

He's been selected to the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons and was a First-Team All-Pro choice in 2019.

Kittle authored back-to-back 80-plus catch and 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019, being the 49ers' leading receiver when they went to the Super Bowl.

Kittle's 1,377 receiving yards in 2018 were a then-record for the most in a single season by a tight end until it was broken last season (we'll get to who broke that record soon enough).

Even with wide receiver Deebo Samuel overtaking Kittle as the top playmaker for the 49ers last season, he still finished with 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Kittle also brings it as a blocker, rating in the top 10 among tight ends in that category by Pro Football Focus.

That all-around ability has been a prime reason why Kittle has ranked no lower than fourth in PFF's tight-end rankings since 2018.

Now with Samuel requesting a trade from the 49ers, it might not be long until Kittle once again is the focus of their passing attack.

It will only make it that much harder for the Raiders to contain him when the teams meet near the end of next season.

