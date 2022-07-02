Skip to main content

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: TEs, No. 2

We look at ranking the top-five opposing tight ends the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tight end is a position that isn't as deep as others that the Raiders will contend with this season, but still, there are multiple players to keep your eyes on.

In terms of bringing physicality to the football field, San Francisco 49ers' tight-end George Kittle never fails in supplying a ton of it. 

It's become a trademark of the former Iowa Hawkeye, as he's risen to become one of the preeminent talents at the position and a player who fans love to watch. 

The one downside is that Kittle's physical style of play has led to him having to deal with multiple injuries, as he has missed a total of 13 games in the last three seasons. 

When he's been on the field, though, there's rarely been any way to stop Kittle from making an impact. 

He's been selected to the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons and was a First-Team All-Pro choice in 2019. 

Kittle authored back-to-back 80-plus catch and 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019, being the 49ers' leading receiver when they went to the Super Bowl. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kittle's 1,377 receiving yards in 2018 were a then-record for the most in a single season by a tight end until it was broken last season (we'll get to who broke that record soon enough). 

Even with wide receiver Deebo Samuel overtaking Kittle as the top playmaker for the 49ers last season, he still finished with 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. 

Kittle also brings it as a blocker, rating in the top 10 among tight ends in that category by Pro Football Focus. 

That all-around ability has been a prime reason why Kittle has ranked no lower than fourth in PFF's tight-end rankings since 2018. 

Now with Samuel requesting a trade from the 49ers, it might not be long until Kittle once again is the focus of their passing attack. 

It will only make it that much harder for the Raiders to contain him when the teams meet near the end of next season. 

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin

In This Article (3)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

USATSI_18308401_168390101_lowres
GM Report

Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars Offense

By Jairo Alvarado4 hours ago
USATSI_18497643_168390101_lowres
News

Week 14 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

By Hikaru Kudo5 hours ago
Pete Banaszak
The Black Hole+

Raiders RB Banaszak Had a Nose for the Goal Line

By Tom LaMarreJul 1, 2022
Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler 2
The Black Hole+

Raiders' Praised: Offseason Grades, Analysis for Every NFL Team

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Jul 1, 2022
USATSI_17222350_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Waller Ranks Himself No. 1 Among Top-5 Tight Ends

By Aidan ChampionJul 1, 2022
lddisedjyx9busevwzhz
News

Adams Ranks Inside Top-10 in NFL Jersey Sales

By Jairo AlvaradoJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18488504_168390101_lowres
News

Week 12 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

By Hikaru KudoJul 1, 2022
USATSI_17329956_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: TEs, No. 3

By Darin Alexander BaydounJul 1, 2022