Raiders Re-Sign Guard Richie Incognito

After releasing guard Richie Incognito earlier this month, the Raiders and Incognito were able to work out a one-year deal.

After releasing guard Richie Incognito earlier this month, it looks like the veteran guard and the Silver and Black were able to work out a deal.

On Wednesday, the Raiders officially announced the re-signing of Incognito.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $2.6 million with $1.1 million guaranteed.

The deal is in the team’s favor as the Silver and Black, alongside the rest of the NFL, are working with a tighter salary cap than years past.

The news was no surprise to Incognito fans as Richie himself announced the news on Twitter back on March 17.

The 6-foot-4, 322-pound guard is coming off a 2020 season where he started and played for only two games. He missed 14 games due to an Achilles injury.

During the first season with the Raiders in 2019, Incognito started in all 12 appearances and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

He helped running back Josh Jacobs become the first 1,000-yard rookie rusher in franchise history.

Incognito, a four-time Pro Bowler is a welcomed return to the Silver and Black after an off-season that has completely turned the Raiders' offensive line upside down.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin