Gus Bradley Hired as Raiders New Defensive Coordinator

It’s the start of a new defense in Las Vegas.

Today, the Raiders announced that they have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator.

Bradley’s hire comes after former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired after the Week 14 loss to the Colts.

A few days ago, I did a deep dive into Bradley’s resume.

Bradley brings in defensive coordinating experience from both his stints with the Seahawks and his last stint with the Chargers.

During his time in Seattle, he began implementing Pete Carroll’s 4-3 Cover 3 defense. He still uses the 4-3 Cover 3 defense today.

With the Seahawks, in a four-year span from 2009 to 2013, he improves the Seattle defense from 25th in points allowed to the top of the rankings.

Bradley also has defensive coordinator experience in his stint with the Chargers. In the first season with the Chargers, Bradley limited opponents to 17 points per game.

Since then, he’s struggled to replicate the same results.

Bradley also has head coaching experience with the Jaguars between 2014 to 2016. He however owned a disappointing 14-48 record.

Finally, going back all the way to the beginning of his career, Bradley worked alongside Raiders head coach Jon Gruden with the Buccaneers. At the time, Bradley was the linebackers’ coach in Tampa.

Leaving the Chargers defensive coordinator position for the Raiders opening means there was something in Las Vegas that the Chargers didn’t have.

With a resume that shows he’s been able to create successful defenses, as Bradley gets settled into Las Vegas, Raider Nation will see how the defense performs and if Bradley lives up to his word.

