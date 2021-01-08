Taking a Look at Gus Bradley’s Resume

Gus Bradley is one of the top candidates for the Raiders defensive coordinator job

With the new defensive coordinator search well underway in Las Vegas, it’s a good time to take a deeper dive into the candidates up for the defensive coordinator job for the Raiders.

Today we take a look at what’s said to be one of the Raiders' top candidates, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Bradley’s coaching record can be traced back to 2006, when he was the linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a short stint there, he joined Pete Carroll in 2010 with the Seahawks when Carroll took over head coaching duties in Seattle. Since Bradley’s time in Seattle, he began implementing a 4-3 Cover 3 that Carroll is known for.

During his time with the Seahawks, he brought the Seattle defense from 25th in points allowed in 2009 to the best in the league in 2013.

After a three-year stint with the Seahawks, he was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, owning a disappointing 14-48 record in three years.

Bradley was fired in 2016.

His current stint is with the Chargers, as their defensive coordinator. During his first season with the Chargers, Bradley managed to limit opponents to 17 points per game. However, since then, he’s struggled to replicate those results.

While nothing has been confirmed, Chargers insiders tell Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven that they expect Bradley to become the next defensive coordinator for the Raiders.

If that were to happen, it’ll be an interesting situation as the defense which the Raiders failed to respond to less than a month ago will become the new defensive scheme the Silver and Black run with next year.