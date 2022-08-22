Raiders Have a Couple of Young Stand-Out CB Performances

With the most recent preseason game ending in a tight 15-13 win for the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s a lot of breaking down to do regarding the individual player performances.

While the Silver and Black allowed over 300 passes in the air, a couple of young cornerbacks still had a solid outing on the field.

The United States Football League (USFL) is already showing impacts in the NFL as former USFL cornerback Isiah Brown had an impressive two pass breakups against the Dolphins.

The Silver and Black currently also have wide receiver Isaiah Zuber on their roster who also played in the USFL.

The other solid performance for the Raiders this past weekend was Sam Webb, the undrafted rookie out of Division II Missouri Western. Webb had six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the day.

This isn’t to say the Silver and Black don’t already have a lot of strength in the cornerback department.

The Raiders roster currently features the likes of cornerback Nate Hobbs, Trayvon Mullen Jr., Darius Phillips, Rock Ya-Sin and Amik Robertson just to highlight a few.

The final couple of weeks of prep prior to Week 1 of the regular season will shape out how the secondary, alongside the rest of the roster looks like.

