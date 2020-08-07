RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today we’re profiling the other rookie wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III

Another Big Target for Carr

Going into the 2020 draft, the Raiders needed targets down the field. Due to injury, the only real targets quarterback Derek Carr had by the end of last season was tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

In the first round, it was pretty much a given the Raiders would choose a wide receiver.

If we went off purely draft rankings, either Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb were the wide receiver favorites.

However, the Raiders went with the No. 3 receiver in draft rankings, Henry Ruggs III.

Regardless of ranking, drafting Ruggs in the first round was the plan before the draft even began.

“Watching Henry, I see the speed, the power,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said via ESPN. “He’s just a powerful guy. He has a power that you don’t see in guys that fast. He was the only person I wanted in this draft.”

Taking a look at his stats, during the three seasons Ruggs spent with the Crimson Tide, he caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards. He averaged 17.5 yards per reception and 25 touchdowns including one rushing touchdown.

An average of just under 18 yards per reception during a span of three seasons is a phenomenal stat line for Ruggs. He was on his A-game since freshman year.

If Ruggs can produce the same stats for the Raiders, he will be a key target for Carr down the field.

The speculation for the season was that Ruggs will start in the X position as Renfrow was already established in the team slot, receiving the nickname “The Slot Machine,” and Tyrell Williams was the Raiders’ “Z” receiver.

However, in a recent media session, offensive coordinator Greg Olsen revealed that Ruggs will start in the slot with the hope that he, along with Renfrow and Williams, would be able to play any position as wide receiver.

Perhaps starting Ruggs in the slot makes more sense. He booked a 4.2-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which may indicate that he plays better receiving the ball in the short-yardage and fighting for yards rather than playing down the field.

Ruggs value is in his speed and power. As long as the Raiders know how to use him effectively on the field, Ruggs should add necessary offensive power to the Silver and Black.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs Talk Derek Carr's Offseason Workouts

Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs discuss the offseason leadership of quarterback Derek Carr.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs on Being an Elite, Complete Receiver

Alabama coaches brag about Henry Ruggs toughness and Raider Maven ask Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Ruggs about it.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Arden Key Must Step Up in His Third Season with Raiders

Arden Key must step up for the Las Vegas Raiders entering his third year after they selected him from LSU in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Tom LaMarre

by

RaiderBone

Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden Make COVID-19 Case Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden made the case very clear to their players of the impact COVID-19 can have on the season if they aren't careful.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards

Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards had a rough year prior to joining the Raiders. The physical rookie could be a useful target in the short field and the red zone.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow

Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow had a rookie standout season last season. Now, he must work on a higher catching accuracy to become a top pass-receiver.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Defensive Tackle

As we continue to preview the 2020 season, today we look at the top five defensive tackles the Las Vegas Raiders will face.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito has dealt with controversy his entire football career. But he might be the right fit for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Hikaru Kudo

NFL Sets COVID-19 Opt-Out Deadline as Two Raiders Declare

Two Las Vegas Raiders have opted-out of the 2020 season as NFL sets Thursday deadline.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Henry Ruggs Addresses Offseason Injury

Henry Ruggs discuss an offseason injury that panicked the fans when word first leaked, but is now in the rear view mirror.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

M.Jones