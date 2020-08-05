RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today we’re profiling wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Rookie Standout

Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow was drafted in the fifth round in the 2019 draft by the Raiders. He was coming off his senior season with the Clemson Tigers, booking 11.1 yards per reception and a touchdown under quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

A mid-round pick, Renfrow had low expectations coming into his rookie season.

Man did he quickly change the story around.

Last season, in 13 games played, Renfrow averaged 12.3 yards per reception with a total of four touchdowns. He caught a total of 49 catches for 605 yards.

Renfrow was a reliable slot receiver quarterback Derek Carr could throw to, especially on third down.

It was to the point that he got some stellar nicknames.

Some called him “3rd & Renfrow,” which was a reference to his time playing in Clemson. NFL Network’s Daniel Jermiah called him, “The slot machine”.

Renfrow himself is fond of one particular nickname.

“The Slot Machine is cool,” Renfrow said via Raiders.com. “Being in [Las] Vegas, that’s probably the one I like the most.”

With that said, Renfrow still has much improving to do.

Although he caught 49 catches, he also dropped 22 attempts by Carr. Renfrow successfully caught 69 percent of passes thrown to him.

As a rookie, those aren’t bad stats at all. But if Renfrow wants to become one of the top young pass-catchers in the league, he needs to improve his receiving percentage this season.

The less dropped catches Renfrow has on the field will yield to him becoming one of the best receivers in the league.

