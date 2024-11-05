Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Massive Changes to the Offense
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-7 and they recently fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as well as other offensive coaches.
However, now they are making additions.
On this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, our Hondo Carpenter Sr. breaks down the big changes coming to the Silver and Black offense:
Below is a partial transcript from Antonio Pierce's Monday press conference:
Q: Obviously you felt compelled to make a change, to create whatever spark that might come out of it. But as you analyze what's happened over the last nine weeks, what can you put your finger on why it hasn't been successful? And do you believe that the play caller and the new offensive line coach and quarterback coach will come from your staff?
Coach Pierce: "When I look at the last nine weeks, I just look at a bunch of things. I'm going to start first and foremost, with the turnovers. I don't care what team you are, who you have a quarterback, who's your head coach, who's your OC, you're not going to win games when you turn the ball over at the rate we've been turning over, pretty much three times a game, especially 13 in the last five. I think we've had enough opportunities to punch the ball in and to give our team an opportunity to win games, and we haven't done that. And that's really a compilation of everything when I go from play caller, to the play of our players, to execution, to details, to the confidence that we're playing with. A lot of those things factor into it. Some of it is shocking. I mean, because I think when we left training camp, we felt really good about this group and our team. I mean, obviously we did get hit with injuries, but that's no excuse because every team in the league is dealing with that as well. But I think offensively, it just wasn't going the way I wanted it to go, and it didn't look the way I wanted to look. And when it comes to the coaches, like I said, a lot of that stuff I'm looking at over the next 24 to 48 hours.
