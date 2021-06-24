Raiders Roster Evaluation: Isaiah Johnson

The Las Vegas Raiders' former fourth-round pick Isaiah Johnson will be part of a deep competition in the Silver and Black secondary.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

We've gone over the amount of competition the Raiders are going to have in their secondary recently by looking at players like Amik Robertson.

It's an area that could see several tough cuts, considering the number of players vying for spots, and cornerback Isaiah Johnson will be right in the thick of it.

The Raiders fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson has had to go through multiple injury setbacks during his first two seasons.

He was active for 14 games last season, up from five his rookie year, but only played 17 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Johnson showed potential in that limited time, however, chiefly when he broke up Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's last two passes to preserve a Raiders win in the teams' first meeting last season.

Those were big-time plays for a young player to make, impressive considering that he switched to playing cornerback from wide receiver halfway through his college career at Houston.

It also could come at a disadvantage with Johnson's experience at the position being much less than other players on the roster.

It remains to be seen how much that will matter, but either way, Johnson will need to be prepared to prove himself more than ever this offseason.

