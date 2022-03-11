Skip to main content
Josh McDaniels: Raiders an Opportunity He Couldn’t Pass Up

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said the Silver and Black opportunity was one he couldn't pass up.

Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels knows success.

But at the same time, it took him years of work to get here. A big reason he came to Las Vegas was that this was a chance he had to endure.

“To me, this was just an opportunity that I felt like I couldn’t pass up,” McDaniels said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “You know I’ve waited a long time to try to have an opportunity to do this.”

McDaniels did just that since his head coaching days with the Denver Broncos. He owed an 11-17 record in two seasons with them.

“I wanted to really try to improve and take whatever time necessary to try to do it really well as best I could.”

He gives the New England Patriots a lot of credit for helping him develop into the coach he is today as he’s won two Super Bowls and countless AFC Championships with them.

“They’ve done, I can’t even tell you how much they have done for me and my career and my life and family so what they’ve done for me and the opportunities they’ve given me and what they rewarded me with personally and professionally, there was no need to do anything like that.”

He reiterated that coming to Las Vegas means he’s ready for a new challenge.

“This was really a decision about what was best for me at this time and the challenge that I can take on here in Vegas and I’m excited to do that.”

