Raiders' Josh McDaniels on QB Approach Going Forward

The biggest question that will loom over the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season will be: Who will suit up as the starting quarterback next season?

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels gave insight into how the process should go as the off-season gets going.

“I think there's going to be some time here that we need to go back through everything that we've done, and it's going to start with him [Derek Carr]," McDaniels said in his Monday press conference. "And so we're going to look at the games we've played, our performance at every position, and try to just look at it objectively now. I mean, now we're not getting ready for another opponent; we're not focused on the game plan. Now we're just looking at what we've done. At the end of the day, we'll need to make some decisions about everything. That position obviously is paramount, but it would be no different at any other position.

"But it'll start with that, that's the process that we're getting ready to embark on. We have not done that yet. We will. And it'll take us a little time because it needs to be thorough, and it deserves time. That's what it deserves. There's a lot that will go into that before we make any final proclamations or decisions. There's a lot of people who are going to need to do some evaluating here, watch a lot of tape, have a lot of discussions that are hopefully very fruitful, and then when we're ready to go we'll move on."

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Watch the NFL Playoffs live when you get your tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.