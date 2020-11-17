SI.com
Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders handled business at home on Sunday when they cruised to a 37-12 victory over the Denver Broncos. 

The Raiders (6-3) will be back at home this week in Allegiant Stadium, but they’re going to be taking on an entirely different beast in the Kansas City Chiefs (8-1).

Of course, the Raiders can go in knowing that they already have what it takes to beat Kansas City after handling the Chiefs their only loss in Week 5.

Notice that it stands as Kansas City’s only loss this season. 

Since then the Chiefs are 4-0 with wins over the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers actually came close to pulling off an upset, but otherwise, Kansas City has taken care of business.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in particular, has arguably taken the lead in the race for league MVP. 

Mahomes has racked up 1,213 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and does not have a single turnover since his worst game of the season against the Raiders.

The Chiefs also got a big addition in the form of running back Le’Veon Bell, who signed with the Chiefs after he was released by the New York Jets.

Defensively, the Chiefs rank in the top 10 teams in the NFL in points allowed, although they still struggle to stop the run. 

They currently rank 29th in yards given up on the ground and are allowing 4.8 yards a carry.

With the Raiders coming off rushing for more than 200 yards against the Denver Broncos, it presents maybe the best weakness to exploit for the Raiders.

Granted, I said that the first time these teams played, and Derek Carr ended up being the driving force behind the Raiders win.

Whether it’s by running or passing, the Raiders need balance and perfect execution in order to have a chance to sweep the season series with the Chiefs. 

