LB Nick Kwiatkoski Placed on COVID-19 List

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is the latest Raider to be placed on the COVID-19 list.

Just as the Raiders thought they were fighting on their last thread; they just lost their best linebacker to COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Raiders announced that linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

A huge blow for the Silver and Black as Kwiatkoski has been a consistent high point of their defense.

He is also the play-caller for the Raiders defense.

Kwiatkoski is placed on the COVID-19 list just as cornerback Isaiah Johnson was taken off the COVID-19 list.

Currently, rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, cornerback Daryl Worley and safety Erik Harris remain on the COVID-19 list.

Since Nov. 4, the Raiders have only gone one day without at least one player on the COVID-19 list.

Probable linebacker starters on Saturday are between Cory Littleton, Raekwon McMillian and Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow however did not participate in practice yesterday.

The Raiders have struggled to manage COVID-19 this season.

To date, the Raiders have racked up $1.185 million in fines for breaching COVID-19 protocol and policies.

Las Vegas has also been stripped of their 2021 sixth-round pick due to multiple offenses of the COVID-19 league policy.

At this time, the NFL has maintained that they will not jump the ship and take COVID-19 vaccines from those who need it, such as front-line workers and those that are immunocompromised.

It looks like for the rest of the season, the COVID-19 policy the NFL has run under will remain intact.

Only time will tell if Kwiatkoski played his last game this season depending on if returns or not against the Broncos.

