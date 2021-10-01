October 1, 2021
Key Chargers Players to Watch

These are the Los Angeles Chargers players that the Las Vegas Raiders need to take account of on Monday night.
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for what is likely their most important game of the season so far when they go back on Monday Night Football to face the Los Angeles Chargers. 

The longtime division rivals could end up playing for first place in the AFC West by the time Monday hits. 

In order to earn that distinction, there are multiple Chargers players the Raiders will need to keep in check. 

1. Asante Samuel Jr.

The Chargers second-round pick this year's NFL Draft and also the son of former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, the rookie has already made quite an impression. 

In his first three games, all of which he's started, Samuel has two interceptions and four pass breakups. 

In the absence of veteran Chris Harris Jr., Samuel has given the Chargers legit top corner play to begin the season. 

It's strong enough play that the Raiders should keep tabs on where he is on the field during the game. 

2. Rashawn Slater 

The rookie left tackle has acquitted himself well so far in the start of his NFL career, ranking 19th out of 74 eligible tackles. 

For the Raiders to be able to slow down Justin Herbert, they need their defensive line to continue to generate pressure as they have through the first three games. 

That means being able to take advantage of a matchup that should play in the Raiders' favor, where elite pass rushers like Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue can go after a rookie left tackle. 

If Slater is able to hold his own and the Raiders defense can't get home, this game could end up being very high-scoring. 

