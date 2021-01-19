Raiders Tight ends coach Frank Smith Joining Chargers Staff

Former Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith is jumping ship and joining the Chargers staff under new head coach Brandon Staley.

The coaching shuffle continues between the Raiders and Chargers.

Reports from yesterday state that Las Vegas tight ends coach Frank Smith will be joining the Chargers staff.

Smith came to the Raiders organization when head coach Jon Gruden made his return to the Silver and Black in 2018.

Prior to Smith’s arrival with the Raiders organization, he was the Bears tight ends coach, serving under then-head coach Brandon Staley.

Staley was just hired as the Chargers' new head coach on Sunday.

Smith is largely credit for his work with tight end Darren Waller, who has received over 1,100 yards during the past two seasons.

Waller is said to be one of the top tight ends league right now, right behind Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.

The hire comes after former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley jumped shipped and came to the Raiders last week.

A few days ago, two of his assistant coaches, Richard Smith and Ron Milus, joined him in Las Vegas.

Bradley also announced during his first press conference as the Raiders defensive coordinator that Rod Marinelli will be staying on his staff.

With Bradley yet to finish hiring his entire defensive staff, time will tell if the Chargers and Raiders continue to have a mix-up coaching staff between the two franchises.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1