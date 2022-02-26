What the Future May Hold for Marcus Mariota

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Las Vegas Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The NFL journey has been an interesting one, to say the least, for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota, who will enter his eighth season in the NFL, has seen it all when it comes to the ups and downs of an NFL quarterback.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft came into the league as a starter for the Tennessee Titans and led the team to the divisional round of the playoffs in only his third season.

However, only three years later, Mariota appeared in merely one game for the Raiders in the 2020 season.

Mariota's worth in Las Vegas was much more recognized this season, though, as the team utilized the quarterback's agility a number of times, bringing him in to catch the opponent off guard.

Seeing as Mariota has likely viewed his time in Las Vegas as being a less-than-ideal situation, he could very well pack his bags and take advantage of his free agency this offseason.

One team which has popped up as a possible candidate for the backup is the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have a valuable trading piece in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and would be in good hands with the 2021 third-overall pick, Trey Lance.

Mariota could help complement the quarterback situation in San Francisco, as he brings veteran experience that could help develop a young Lance.

The Raiders backup quarterback likely feels he's still worthy of a starting role, though, and taking a backseat with yet another organization might not sound too intriguing.

Nonetheless, there should be plenty of options for Mariota this offseason, as there's bound to be an abundance of quarterbacks either on the trade block or in search of greener pastures.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter