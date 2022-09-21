The Las Vegas Raiders Trade For OT Justin Herron

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded for New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron.

Per SI’s Monday Morning Quarterback reporter Albert Breer, the Raiders are sending the Patriots a 2024 sixth-rounder in exchange for Herron and a seventh-round pick.

After starting the year with uncertainty on the offensive line, the Raiders found themselves starting the season 0-2.

And on Wednesday, the Raiders management made the decision to reach out to get help in a position that needs attention.

Herron has appeared in 28 games during his NFL career, a former sixth-round pick drafted by the Patriots during the 2020 NFL Draft.

He started 10 games last season for the Patriots. In 393 offensive snaps, Herron only gave up two penalties and one sack.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo both know Herron well after working with him the last two years in Foxboro and Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler worked in the Patriots personnel department when Herron joined the team.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked to confirm the news in his press conference Wednesday morning, and gave the media an unclear and indefinite answer as always, "No, but when we can, if we can, we will," he said.

The Patriots have depth on the offensive line with Trent Brown starting at left tackle and Isaiah Wynn at right tackle.

The Raiders already have a security blanket with offensive tackle Kolton Miller on the left side.

The newest Raiders acquisition has experience playing both tackle spots for the Patriots, but comes to the Raiders with the expectations to compete and win out the right tackle position.

Herron played college football at Wake Forest before entering the NFL. Herron turns 27 in November and still has two years left on his initial rookie contract.

This trade is the second between these two teams since former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left New England to become the Raiders head coach back in January.

The Silver and Black were rotating players around the offensive line, looking to find the best starting five and/or combination to win games, but after injuries and a losing record at the start of the season, the Raiders will be looking for depth and stability upfront.

