Final Injury Report: Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints

The time has come for the Las Vegas Raiders to return to Monday Night Football to battle the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier, we had gone over injury reports from both the Raiders and the Saints. Now that’s it’s gameday though, we have a clearer picture of who is going to play.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first. Saints Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas won’t be playing, as he is projected to miss multiple games going forward.

It’s obviously a big blow to the New Orleans offense and a great break for a young Raiders secondary.

He won’t be the only starter the Saints will be without, as defensive end Marcus Davenport also will be out for the game.

Look for the Raiders than to prioritize double-teaming All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan as he’ll be the main source of pressure for the Saints.

Other than that, the Saints shouldn’t have any primary contributors out, but the Raiders will have even more.

All the players who left the Raiders week one win against the Carolina Panthers are doubtful.

Those being Right tackle Trent Brown and his backup Sam Young, as well as linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Those players didn’t participate in practice all week and were expected to miss at least this game.

Greater concern though could be placed on Henry Ruggs III.

The Raiders first-round receiver has been dealing with a knee injury and didn’t participate in practice Thursday or Friday. He was limited on Saturday and is questionable for the game.

It could be fortunate for the Raiders in this case that they got one extra day of rest.

It could be the difference in Ruggs being able to play Monday as opposed to a Sunday game. Still, though, his presence will be one to watch heading into Monday night.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1