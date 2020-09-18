Injury Report: Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will be taking on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football this week, giving the Raiders their first opportunity in prime time to make a statement.

They could be making that statement though without a few key contributors.

Coming off their win against the Carolina Panthers, the team has injury concerns with tackles Trent Brown and Sam Young, and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski being unable to finish the game.

Coming out of their Thursday practice, all three of those players did not participate due to injury.

Brown is dealing with an injury with his right calf, Young with a groin injury, and Kwiatkoski with a pectoral injury.

It was thought that Kwiatkoski could have torn his pectoral but fortunately, it was confirmed that the injury wasn’t that severe.

Guard Richie Incognito, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, tight end Jason Witten and center Rodney Hudson also did not participate.

Incognito was out with an Achilles injury and Ruggs was out because of a left knee injury. The absences of Witten and Hudson were non-injury related.

Looking at the Saints, the biggest injury news is that Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas should be out the next several weeks because of a high ankle injury he suffered in the Saints' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Other than Thomas, defensive end Marcus Davenport and receiver Emmanuel Sanders both didn’t participate in practice on Thursday.

Davenport was listed dealing with an elbow injury and Sanders' absence wasn’t injury-related.

Both teams will get a little help this week in having an extra day to rest, but based on the reports, both the Raiders and the Saints could be without several starters heading into Monday night.

TV: ESPN 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Saints -5.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter