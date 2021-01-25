NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Christian Barmore

This defensive tackle is the highest rated prospect at his position in this year's NFL draft and would be a perfect fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the NFL Draft gets closer and closer, the spotlight on potential prospects for the Las Vegas Raiders to consider drafting will get brighter and brighter.

After starting with Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, we now turn the draft spotlight to Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Coming from the Nick Saban coached program that has produced first-round defensive linemen like Jonathan Allen and Quinnen Williams, Barmore has the tools to follow right in their footsteps.

At 6’5” and 310 pounds, he has the kind of physical tools that could allow him to immediately make an impact in the NFL.

He certainly made an impact when he was at Alabama, making his name a dominant inside presence.

He thrived in arguably the most talent-filled conference in college football in the SEC, finishing second in both sacks and forced fumbles with eight and three, respectively.

He also saved some of his best play for the biggest moments of Alabama’s season, racking up 10 tackles and two sacks in the College Football Playoff.

It was such a performance in the playoff that in their prospect analysis, Pro Football Focus (PFF) said it was “the most impressive performance we saw from a defensive tackle all season.”

It’s that kind of performance that the Raiders need in the interior of their defensive line.

It’s such a need that he’s been mock drafted to the Raiders multiple times, and it’s hard to see fans being upset if that were the real-life result.

They know of course how much help the Raiders defense needs, and drafting Barmore would be a significant step in addressing that.

