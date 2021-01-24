NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The redshirt junior ranks right behind Micah Parsons as one of the best linebacking prospects for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

With draft previews and a full Las Vegas Raiders mock draft in the books, it’s now time to take a closer look at the prospects the Raiders could target with their first-round pick.

One prospect that has gotten buzz around NFL circles as a potential Raiders pick is Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Winner of the Dick Butkus award for being the nation’s best linebacker in 2020, Owusu-Koramoah brings explosive play despite a lighter 6’2”, 215-pound frame.

He’s racked up 142 total tackles in the last two years for Notre Dame, including 24.5 of those going for a loss.

The 2020 ACC defensive player of the year also has shown an effective pass rush ability with racking up seven sacks in the last two seasons.

The analysts are plenty behind him as well.

In his first mock draft for NFL.com, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah praised Owusu-Koramoah as he had the Raiders picking him at 17th overall.

“Owusu-Koramoah is a dynamic athlete at the second level of the defense,” said Jeremiah.

“He can cover in the slot if needed and he’s an excellent blitzer.”

After the disappointing performance of Cory Littleton this season and with Nicholas Morrow being a free agent, the need could be there for the Raiders to look at Owusu-Koramoah.

Without thinking of need even, Owusu-Koramoah would bring a needed talent infusion to the Raiders' second level of their defense.

It’s the kind of ability that a top-20 level prospect can bring, and the kind the Raiders sorely need to finally take that step back to contention.

