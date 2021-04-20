Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Dillon Radunz

North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz grew into a key starter on the best program in the FCS, and has the attention of the NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders

Just recently, we went over a division three center in Quinn Meinerz who could go as high as the second round in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The FCS, while not considered top of the bill, is much more familiar for football fans.

It would still make it all the more impressive for North Dakota State left tackle Dillon Radunz to potentially become a first-round pick.

Playing for what has become the premier program in the entire FCS, Radunz's career initially started with adversity when he tore his ACL as a true freshman in 2017.

He rebounded to start in every game for the Bison since, excluding when NDSU’s season was canceled after one game this past season.

He played well enough to earn a first-team Associated Press All-American honor in 2019.

When he’s right, Radunz has shown the ability to be a plus pass protector, having only given up 24 career quarterback pressures on 715 pass-blocking snaps.

He plays with toughness at the point of attack, works well with his hands, and can have generally good technique.

The issue comes with Radunz’s apparent lack of size and athleticism.

While tall at 6-6, Radunz’s only weighed at 300 pounds, bringing up the question of if he can fill out more once he’s in the league.

He’s considered to be lacking athletically for a number of key traits like lateral quickness and reaction time, and his practice habits have even been questioned by scouts.

He’ll likely be suited best as a right tackle in the league, with the potential to move over to guard as well.

Radunz still brings enough good qualities to where he could be in the conversation near the end of the first round, and enough for the Las Vegas Raiders to potentially look at him as the replacement for Trent Brown.

