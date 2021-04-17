NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Tommy Togiai

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Togiai has intrigued the Las Vegas Raiders with the NFL Draft approaching.

The Las Vegas Raiders have two new open spots on their defensive line open with the recent releases of linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst.

We already went over a defensive lineman in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft who could potentially fill either spot in Dayo Odeyingbo.

If the Raiders wanted to look for a more natural 3-technique to fill Hurst’s spot, they could go in the direction of Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

A starter for the Buckeyes for the first time last season, Togiai emerged as a disruptive one-gap tackle.

He finished with three sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses, averaging over three quarterback pressure per game.

That was good enough for Pro Football Focus to rank him as the 15th-best interior defensive lineman in college football last season.

Despite his smaller size at 6-2 and 300 pounds, Togiai thrives as a bull-rusher and can uplift offensive lineman with how he fires his hands at the line of scrimmage.

Togiai also has a little bit of wiggle in his game, good enough to keep guards and centers stay on their toes, both in a literal and figurative sense.

His fit though is likely limited to strictly a 3-tech, and his length is considered to be less than ideal for being able to control blocks.

Togiai didn’t finish with a ton of experience either, topping out at playing only 291 snaps last season.

It can’t be denied that his presence made a big impact. Ohio State’s interior defense suffered against Alabama when he didn’t play in the national title game.

If Togiai can prove his production can hold up as a full-time starter across a 16-game season, he could be a steal in the draft.

