NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Wyatt Davis

Ohio State Buckeye Wyatt Daivs would be a logical choice for the Las Vegas Raiders with their new needs at guard as the NFL Draft approaches.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made news recently by releasing several players in order to get back under the salary cap.

A couple of those releases have been from the offensive line, as both starting guards Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito will be moving on to new teams.

That opens the door for the Raiders to do a large make-over of their O-line, and that could include taking Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A former five-star prospect out of high school as well as the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis, the former Buckeye certainly has the name brand going for him.

Davis showed in college, though, that his play alone speaks well enough for him.

Emerging as a starter for the first time in 2019, Davis immediately became one of the best starting guards in the nation.

He finished that season as the fourth-best guard in college football according to Pro Football Focus rankings.

When Davis is at his best, he has some of the best balance of any lineman in the draft. You won’t usually find him on the ground unless he’s sending someone there himself on a pancake block.

Scouts note that he has great hand use and that even when he’s initially beat, he doesn’t stop fighting to recover the block.

At 6-4 and 315 pounds, he also has the ideal measurements for a starting guard.

Davis' play and ratings did take a dip in 2020, and that illustrates the few flaws he has in his game. He gave up three sacks and one quarterback hit last season, with all of those coming on stunt or blitz pickups.

That points to Davis needing to work on his awareness and communication skills when identifying assignments, mental aspects that can be coached up.

Other than that, Davis is a pretty clean prospect who dominated in one-on-one match-ups in college.

With the Raiders' new needs at guard, Davis would be a logical fit that they could look at as soon as the second round.

