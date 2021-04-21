Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Stone Forsythe

Florida Gators tackle Stone Forsythe is a skyscraper at 6-8 who thrived as a pass protector and is intriguing the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL Draft.

Up until the point where they look to address it, right tackle is going to be considered a major need for the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ve gone over several players that could fill that spot, most recently with North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz.

One prospect that brings great physical qualities that the Raiders could love is Florida left tackle, Stone Forsythe.

Starting for the Gators since 2019, Forsythe brings impressive measurables with his size at 6-8 and 307 pounds.

He uses that size and length well, especially in pass protection, where he is considered to be at his best.

He allowed only 16 quarterback pressures on 513 pass-blocking snaps last season.

He has strong hands that won’t get moved easily and provide a good punch, along with good core strength to take control of pass reps.

Forsythe is also a good enough athlete at 6-8 to be able to adjust at the second level.

He isn’t thought to be as good of a run blocker, with a good amount of it having to do with his height.

With how high his center of gravity is, Forsythe will likely always have a harder time getting his pad level to where it should be.

It can result in him trying to lurch and play too forward on the line of scrimmage, allowing defenders to put him off balance.

His technical skills could use some more work, and considering his size, dealing with speed rushers could also be a problem.

His ability to be an anchor for an offensive line is proven, though, and his skills in pass protection should get him plenty of looks in the middle rounds.

