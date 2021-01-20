Raiders coach Jim O’Neil Joining Northwestern Staff

Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil is making a jump to college football after he's replaced by Ron Milus.

The coaching moves continue to happen this off-season.

The latest moves involve Raiders' defensive backs coach Jim O’Neil.

With the hire of Ron Milus as the Raiders' new defensive backs coach under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, O’Neil is out of a job in Las Vegas.

It didn’t take him long to find his new home.

According to Adam Rittenberg, Northwestern is hiring O’Neil as their next defensive coordinator.

O’Neil has experience as a defensive coordinator between 2014 to 2015 with the Browns and 2016 with the 49ers.

It will also be O’Neil’s return to the Wildcats as he spent 2003 and 2004 there as a defensive graduate assistant.

At the time, he worked alongside Pat Fitzgerald and under then-head coach Randy Walker.

O’Neil is replacing legendary defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz after he retired following the conclusion of a non-traditional Big 10 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will have big shoes to fill in behind Hankwitz in Northwestern.

With veteran experience in the NFL dating back 12 seasons, Northwestern is in good hands as they continue to fight their way back to the top of the Big 10 conference.

Luckily for Raider Nation, O’Neil won’t be on the other sideline for any team as he makes his transition to the college game.

