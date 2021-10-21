Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles Offense

The Philadelphia Eagles offense has at times looked very potent, but are facing a physical Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders have gone up against multiple top offenses already this season, but they'll face a struggling one in their game this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Considering that they have a brand new head coach and offensive play-caller in Nick Sirianni, it isn't that surprising that they've gone through some growing pains.

That's amplified even more by the fact that quarterback Jalen Hurts is going through his full season as a starting NFL QB.

His overall numbers show the kind of threat he can be as a dual-threat QB, having 1,480 yards passing and leading the Eagles in rushing with 300 yards.

He is coming off his worst passing performance of the season so far, only completing 46% of his passes for 115 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back Miles Sanders had more success in averaging 6.2 yards per carry against the Bucs, but only had nine carries.

It's been a similar pattern for Sanders so far this season, having not had more than 15 carries in a game so far.

Along with Hurts though, Sanders has helped the Eagles as a team averaged 5.2 YPC, the third-best in the league.

Receiving-wise, there are talented players that the Raiders will have to keep track of on the back end.

Rookie DeVonta Smith has seen his ups and downs, having three games with 70 or more yards receiving and in the other three having 31 yards or less.

Second-year wideout Quez Watkins has emerged as a big-play threat averaging 19.4 yards per catch, and even after trading tight end Zach Ertz, the Eagles can still rely on one of the better players at the position in Dallas Goedert.

They've had injury issues on their offensive line, but still have longtime cogs like center Jason Kelce and tackle Lane Johnson to rely on.

Skill-position-wise, it's a team without a lot of experience, but one that could still give the Raiders trouble if they're not careful.

