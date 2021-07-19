Raiders Opposing TEs No. 3: Dallas Goedert

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

We now move on to the last skill position group the Raiders will have to worry about this season, tight end.

Beginning at No. 3, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will be entering the biggest opportunity of his career this season.

That should be the reality as the Eagles and long-time starting tight end Zach Ertz continue toward a separation.

Even if he hasn't always been the starter, Goedert has still been a key producer for the Eagles during his first three seasons.

He has accumulated 137 receptions for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns, with his career highs being 58 catches, 607 yards, and five TDs in 2019.

Goedert has been ranked as a top-10 tight end by Pro Football Focus in all three of his seasons as well, highlighting his efficiency receiving as well as being a good run blocker.

For an Eagles team going with the second-year quarterback, Jalen Hurts this season, having that security blanket could prove most beneficial.

Considering the Eagles' lack of experienced depth at wide receiver, Goedert could be a legitimate candidate to lead the team in targets in 2021.

It's why the Raiders will need to be ready for him to get plenty of looks when they play the Eagles in Week 7.

He might not be the most explosive player they'll face, but Goedert is sure to command a lot of targets, and whoever ends up matching up with him should expect a busy day.

