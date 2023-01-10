Las Vegas Raiders Reveal Reserve/Future Signings

It's that time of the year again.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL teams who missed out on the postseason are taking the first steps in their off-season: reserve/future signings.

The team announced Monday that the Silver and Black signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts.

These players will be part of training camp in the summer when they battle for a team spot.

The following are those who were signed:

Isiah Brown, CB

Bryce Cosby, CB

Julian Diaz, P

Jalen Elliot, S

Cole Fotheringham, TE

Vitaliy Gurman, G

Sebastian Gutierrez, T

Chris Lacy, WR

Kana'i Mauga, LB

Jordan Meredith, G

DJ Turner, WR

Austin Walter, RB

Isaiah Zuber, WR

Only one of the 13 players did not finish the season on the practice squad.

Turner signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2021. This was his first season as a part-time participant on the active roster. He appeared in nine games, taking the field for only 21 snaps while also seeing the field 74 times on special teams.

Meredith played one game for the Silver and Black this season, making a crucial fumble recovery in the team's Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots.

Gutierrez appeared in the Raiders' Christmas Eve loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing only two special teams snaps.

Brown was brought to the active roster on New Year's Eve, but he never took the field for a game.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

