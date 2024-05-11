Las Vegas Raiders Rookie TE Brock Bowers from NFL Rookie Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders opened an NFL rookie camp today at the team headquarters, and rookie TE Brock Bowers from the Georgia Bulldogs addressed the media on the state of the Silver and Black.
We have his entire press conference for you. You can watch it below.
You can also read the entire transcript below:
Tight End Brock Bowers
Q: I'm sure after the draft was a little bit of a blur, but has this made it kind of feel a little bit more real now that you're actually getting out on the grass and working? Bowers: "Yeah, no, it's definitely a lot better for me because I'm just getting back to football and that's what I like to do, so it's fun being out here with all the guys."
Q: What's your first impression in seeing some of the new guys and getting to know some of the people around here? Bowers: "Yeah, I mean, it seems like they have a great culture and a bunch of great rookies coming in. So, I'm excited to get to work for the next few days and the rest of summer."
Q: Already seeing some really good bursts after the catch. Even though I know it's just minicamp, just how big a part of that is a part of your game? Bowers: "Yeah, I mean, I feel like that's a huge part of my game. And that's one of the things I do best is the yards after catch and to just be able to get vertical after I catch the ball."
Q: There's a lot of stories about your work ethic at Georgia and kind of trying to change the culture with a lot of guys there in terms of work. Do you want to bring that here? I mean, obviously when the vets get here and kind of mold into that with that work ethic? Bowers: "Yeah, I feel like they have a great culture already. So, I just can't wait to meld in and just do my thing and just get to work."
Q: Coach Pierce today said that this draft class is a bunch of gritty guys, grimy guys, back-of-the-alley kind of guys. Where do you fit in that mix? Bowers: "I feel like I'm not going to say much, but I'm going to go out there, do my job, and just do everything to my best abilities and just compete out there. So, I think that's where I fit in that."
Q: From your perspective, how hard is it for defenses to defend against 12 personnel? Bowers: "Yeah, I think if you have two great tight ends, I think it's really hard to match that personnel[1]wise in order to defend against the pass and the run. So, I mean, I think it makes it difficult for defensive personnel."
Q: How much have you talked with Michael Mayer and maybe discussed what the offense looks like with him when you guys play together? Bowers: "Yeah, I actually haven't seen him in the facility yet because they're kind of getting us all integrated and a bunch of stuff that wasn't too fun yesterday. Like, not football stuff, getting checked in and all that. So, yeah, I mean, I'm excited to get to know him hopefully starting next week."
Q: Have you had a chance to talk to Gardner Minshew II? Bowers: "Not yet, no."
Q: What is it going to take for you, or any of your rookie teammates, to make an impact in year one starting off? Bowers: "Yeah, I mean, I think it's just going to come to a lot of playbook stuff. And I mean, just getting work on the field and really adapting to the NFL and just the bigger, faster dudes out here."
Q: When you went to Georgia, no redshirt year, and as a true freshman you made a big contribution right away. What do you think helped you make that transition so fast? Bowers: "Yeah, I think it was just a part of my work ethic, just getting in there, getting to work, and learning the playbook as fast as I can. Because I think that made a huge difference. My mind's racing out there, so I feel like I can't go as fast as I need to be going at this level. And yeah, just the playbook's a big part of it because I can play at full speed and everything."
Q: What are the things that are kind of making your mind race in particular? Bowers: "I mean, it's just all new terminology, just new formations, new play calls, all that."
Q: Along those same lines, you got to look at the playbook. What's your take on the offense and how excited are you to get a role in this one? Bowers: "Just at first glimpse, I mean, I think we're going to be pretty effective and I'm excited to get to know more of the guys and just get more and more installed in the offense."
Q: What are your overall first impressions of being inside the facility? Bowers: "I mean, it's awesome. It has everything you need. Don't really need to leave. I mean, great food, great facility, so it's just a great place to be."
Q: Since you've been drafted, have you spent any time watching the Bears offense from last year to see kind of what Luke Getsy is about, maybe even how he liked to use Cole Kmet? Bowers: "Yeah, I mean, they've showed us some clips and stuff. So, yeah, we've definitely been watching a little bit of that and just seeing what they did well and trying to translate to our game over here.
