Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Divisional Round of Playoffs

Only four teams are left standing in the NFL playoffs, with the conference championship games looming next weekend. The divisional round came and went on Saturday and Sunday, as the Patriots, Broncos, Seahawks and Rams all advanced to the next round of the postseason, while the Texans, Bills, Bears and 49ers were eliminated.

As such, we officially know the order for the first 28 teams in the 2026 NFL draft. The remaining playoff games, and of course the Super Bowl, will determine the order of the final four teams, but all eliminated teams have now been slotted in.

So, let’s take a look at the 2026 NFL draft order following the divisional round.

Updated 2026 NFL draft order

Team Record Draft Position Las Vegas Raiders 3–14 1 New York Jets 3–14 2 Arizona Cardinals 3–14 3 Tennessee Titans 3–14 4 New York Giants 4–13 5 Cleveland Browns 5–12 6 Washington Commanders 5–12 7 New Orleans Saints 6–11 8 Kansas City Chiefs 6–11 9 Cincinnati Bengals 6–11 10 Miami Dolphins 7–10 11 Dallas Cowboys 7–9–1 12 Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams) 8–9 13 Baltimore Ravens 8–9 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8–9 15 Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets) 8–9 16 Detroit Lions 9–8 17 Minnesota Vikings 9–8 18 Wild Card Round Losers Carolina Panthers 8–9 19 Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys) 9–7–1 20 Pittsburgh Steelers 10–7 21 Los Angeles Chargers 11–6 22 Philadelphia Eagles 11–6 23 Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns) 13–4 24 Divisional Round Losers Chicago Bears 11–6 25 Buffalo Bills 12–5 26 San Francisco 49ers 12–5 27 Houston Texans 12–5 28 Conference Championship Losers Los Angeles Rams 12–5 29 New England Patriots 14–3 30 Super Bowl Teams Denver Broncos 14–3 31 Seattle Seahawks 14–3 32

Of the four teams to bow out of the playoffs in the divisional round, the Bears will be alotted the earliest draft choice at No. 25. The Bills will pick at No. 26, the 49ers at No. 27, and the Texans round out the group at pick No. 28.

