Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Divisional Round of Playoffs

Karl Rasmussen|
The Bears were eliminated from the NFL playoffs in the divisional round against the Rams.
Only four teams are left standing in the NFL playoffs, with the conference championship games looming next weekend. The divisional round came and went on Saturday and Sunday, as the Patriots, Broncos, Seahawks and Rams all advanced to the next round of the postseason, while the Texans, Bills, Bears and 49ers were eliminated.

As such, we officially know the order for the first 28 teams in the 2026 NFL draft. The remaining playoff games, and of course the Super Bowl, will determine the order of the final four teams, but all eliminated teams have now been slotted in.

So, let’s take a look at the 2026 NFL draft order following the divisional round.

Updated 2026 NFL draft order

Team

Record

Draft Position

Las Vegas Raiders

3–14

1

New York Jets

3–14

2

Arizona Cardinals

3–14

3

Tennessee Titans

3–14

4

New York Giants

4–13

5

Cleveland Browns

5–12

6

Washington Commanders

5–12

7

New Orleans Saints

6–11

8

Kansas City Chiefs

6–11

9

Cincinnati Bengals

6–11

10

Miami Dolphins

7–10

11

Dallas Cowboys

7–9–1

12

Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)

8–9

13

Baltimore Ravens

8–9

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8–9

15

Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)

8–9

16

Detroit Lions

9–8

17

Minnesota Vikings

9–8

18

Wild Card Round Losers

Carolina Panthers

8–9

19

Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)

9–7–1

20

Pittsburgh Steelers

10–7

21

Los Angeles Chargers

11–6

22

Philadelphia Eagles

11–6

23

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)

13–4

24

Divisional Round Losers

Chicago Bears

11–6

25

Buffalo Bills

12–5

26

San Francisco 49ers

12–5

27

Houston Texans

12–5

28

Conference Championship Losers

Los Angeles Rams

12–5

29

New England Patriots

14–3

30

Super Bowl Teams

Denver Broncos

14–3

31

Seattle Seahawks

14–3

32

Of the four teams to bow out of the playoffs in the divisional round, the Bears will be alotted the earliest draft choice at No. 25. The Bills will pick at No. 26, the 49ers at No. 27, and the Texans round out the group at pick No. 28.

