Old, Yet Familiar Foes the Raiders Will See This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jimmy Garopollo for the first time in four-plus years this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going up against quarterbacks from all over the board in the 2022 season. From young to old to those who are at the peak of their games, there will be no limit to the level of experience Las Vegas' defense will be facing under the opposing center.

What makes the stakes even more interesting is the fact that some quarterbacks will be going up against the Silver and Black for the first time in as many as four years.

Unlike any other major professional league, the NFL is unique in that some opponents come around once in a blue moon for every team.

This season, the Raiders will be facing three quarterbacks in particular whom the team hasn't matched up against in a considerable amount of time, or even ever.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

While quarterback Russell Wilson is a familiar threat to much of the league, he's only crossed the Raiders' path twice in his 10 years as a pro.

The last time the Silver and Black met the nine-time Pro Bowler was in Week 6 of the 2018 season when the Seattle Seahawks bested the Raiders, 27-3.

Wilson passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, with the Super Bowl champion quarterback playing for Las Vegas' division rival, the Denver Broncos, the two will match up twice a year.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Former Heisman Award winner Jameis Winston is another long-tenured quarterback one might think would have faced the Raiders a fair amount of times throughout his career.

However, that is far from the case, as the one-time Pro Bowler has only gone up against the Silver and Black once in his NFL career.

The Raiders did face the New Orleans Saints in 2020 while Winston was on the roster, but the quarterback did not take the field during the game.

The only official meeting was in Week 8 of the 2016 season when Winston was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost to the Raiders by a touchdown in overtime.

Exactly six years to the day since that game, Las Vegas and Winston will meet again in Week 8 of this season when the Raiders take on the Saints in New Orleans.

Jimmy Garopollo, San Francisco 49ers

With Jimmy Garopollo's future in San Francisco still uncertain, this face-off is yet to be determined.

Believe it or not, this match-up has never actually occurred in Garopollo's eight NFL seasons. The Raiders faced the New England Patriots in his rookie year in the 2014 season and the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 season, but Garopollo did not appear in either game.

For now, the next likely opportunity for this duel to finally take place would be Week 17 when Las Vegas hosts the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

