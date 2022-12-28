Previewing the San Francisco 49ers Offense

Despite going through three quarterbacks this season, the San Francisco 49ers offense has remained a top-10 unit in the NFL

When a team is forced to rely on their backup quarterback due to injury, it's usually followed by a downturn in play.

When they're down to their third-string QB, that's usually followed by that team's fan base assuming the season is lost completely.

The San Francisco 49ers aren't in that group, though, and that's because their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, has developed arguably the most QB-friendly offense in the NFL.

How else can you explain a sixth-round pick in QB Brock Purdy being able to step in seamlessly after injuries to the two QBs ahead of him in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy has gone 3-0 in three starts, completing 67 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and a 103.2 QB rating.

He's aided by an offensive line anchored by someone many consider to be the best overall offensive lineman in the league in left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams has helped pave the way for one of the NFL's most dynamic running backs in Christian McCaffrey, who averages near 20 touches a game.

The 49ers should still be without the services of their best wide receiver in Deebo Samuel due to injury, but Purdy won't be without other options.

Tight end George Kittle has looked a lot more like his Pro Bowl self with four touchdowns in his last four games, and receiver Brandon Aiyuk leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns.

This is an offense that has looked like a well-oiled machine in recent weeks, and it's far from certain the Las Vegas Raiders have the personnel to stop them with any consistency.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin