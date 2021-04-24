Former Raiders DLs Maurice Hurst, Arden Key Sign with 49ers

Former Raiders Maurice Hurst and Arden Key signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Two former Raiders are sticking together for the 2021 season despite not wearing the iconic Silver and Black next year.

Defensive linemen Maurice Hurst and Arden Key both signed with the San Francisco 49ers and were confirmed by the 49ers on Friday.

Both Hurst and Key signed one-year deals with the club.

The move comes after both Hurst and Key were waived by the Raiders on April 15.

By releasing both Hurst and Key, the Raiders created $4.5 million in salary-cap space.

Hurst is coming off of a 2020 campaign where he played in 11 games with three starts and finished the season with 27 tackles.

Key played in 14 games last season and made 15 tackles including two tackles for losses.

On the initial release of Raiders opponents for the 2021 season, which was released on April 21, the 49ers are not on the list of opponents for the upcoming season. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 11, 2018, where the 49ers beat the Raiders 34-3 in San Francisco.

In recent years, the two sides have met in non-conference play every four years.

The 2021 campaign, along with the success of the Raiders and 49ers will tell if Raiders general manager Mike Mayock made the right move waiving two primary defensive linemen.

