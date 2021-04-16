NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Raiders Waive Maurice Hurst, Arden Key, Release Kyle Sloter

By releasing DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key, the Raiders have opened up $4.5 million in salary-cap space
Author:
Publish date:

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make changes to their roster.

On Thursday, the Silver and Black announced that they have waived defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key, while releasing quarterback Kyle Sloter.

By waiving Hurst and Key, the Raiders opened up $4.5 million in salary-cap space.

Key played in 14 games last season and made 15 tackles including two tackles for losses. Meanwhile, Hurst played in 11 games last season, making three starts and finished the season with 27 tackles.

Hurst tweeted after he was waived and thanked Raider Nation for supporting him the last three seasons.

“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past three years,” Hurst said via his Twitter. “It’s. been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”

In addition, backup quarterback Sloter was released by the Raiders after initially signing a reserve/future contract back in January.

Since backup quarterback Marcus Mariota took a significant pay cut to stay on the squad and backup quarterback Nathan Peterman will remain on the squad, Sloter is out in Las Vegas.

With the most recent roster changes coming just under two weeks until the 2021 NFL Draft, final roster moves will be made in the coming days to firm up experienced players before drafting rookie talent for this season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_15366943_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Waive Maurice Hurst, Arden Key, Release Kyle Sloter

USATSI_10810888_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Players to Opt-Out of OTA Participation

Ben Davidson, Joe Namath
The Black Hole+

Revisiting: Oakland Raiders, New York Jets "Heidi Game"

Yannick Ngakoue 6
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXIV

Screen Shot 2021-04-15 at 3.39.41 AM
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Kendrick Green

USATSI_10810904_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Players Voting on OTA Participation Today

Christian Darrisaw
The Black Hole+

2021 Sports Illustrated Team Publishers Mock Draft

Dillon Radunz
The Black Hole+

Complete Las Vegas Raiders Four-Round NFL Mock Draft