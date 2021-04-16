Raiders Waive Maurice Hurst, Arden Key, Release Kyle Sloter

By releasing DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key, the Raiders have opened up $4.5 million in salary-cap space

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make changes to their roster.

On Thursday, the Silver and Black announced that they have waived defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key, while releasing quarterback Kyle Sloter.

By waiving Hurst and Key, the Raiders opened up $4.5 million in salary-cap space.

Key played in 14 games last season and made 15 tackles including two tackles for losses. Meanwhile, Hurst played in 11 games last season, making three starts and finished the season with 27 tackles.

Hurst tweeted after he was waived and thanked Raider Nation for supporting him the last three seasons.

“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past three years,” Hurst said via his Twitter. “It’s. been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”

In addition, backup quarterback Sloter was released by the Raiders after initially signing a reserve/future contract back in January.

Since backup quarterback Marcus Mariota took a significant pay cut to stay on the squad and backup quarterback Nathan Peterman will remain on the squad, Sloter is out in Las Vegas.

With the most recent roster changes coming just under two weeks until the 2021 NFL Draft, final roster moves will be made in the coming days to firm up experienced players before drafting rookie talent for this season.

