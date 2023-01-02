Recap from Raiders 37-34 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't back down, but ultimately faltered against the San Francisco 49ers

From the start of the game, the Las Vegas Raiders were out to show that they weren't going to be a doormat for the San Francisco 49ers in their eventual 37-34 overtime loss.

New starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham proved the moment wasn't too big by finding tight end Darren Waller for a 24-yard touchdown on the Raiders opening drive.

He'd remain poised as players like running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continued to make plays for the 49ers.

McCaffrey in particular was a focal point, racking up 193 total yards and a touchdown, looking every bit like the best dual-threat RB in the NFL.

Despite throwing an interception, 49ers QB Brock Purdy remained the offenses effective triggerman, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

All of that added to another forgettable showing for the Raiders defense, which gave up 454 total yards on the day.

The fact that the Raiders themselves managed to rush and pass for a total of 500 yards on the 49ers was the real surprise.

Stidham did go on to throw two picks, but he was aggressive in looking for his receivers and giving the Raiders chances to make big plays.

Receiver Davante Adams would think so, as he hooked up with Stidham for seven catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

More than anything, Stidham was able to help lead the Raiders on two drives to tie the game in the fourth quarter and send the game into overtime.

Who knows what the future may hold for the QB position for the Raiders, but against a talented opponent, Stidham showed he could be sticking around going forward.

