X-Factors for Raiders vs. 49ers

There are multiple players for the Las Vegas Raiders that have the potential to swing the game on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have anything tangible to play for over these next two games, but that doesn't mean some players still don't have something to gain.

There are multiple Raiders who can benefit from a big game, starting at the most important position on the field.

Jarrett Stidham

The Raiders new starting quarterback will have the next two games to prove to the Raiders why he should remain in their plans at QB next season.

With only 61 career pass attempts, this is the most significant opportunity Stidham has had to show what he can do in a game that matters.

It's not great timing that that opportunity is coming against the #1 defense in the NFL, but it gives Stidham an even greater chance to impress.

If he can rise to the occasion and be able to guide the Raiders offense to a competitive showing, it could do a lot for his overall career prospects.

Josh Jacobs

For any other game against any other opponent, putting running back Josh Jacobs as an x-factor would be a moot point.

The San Francisco 49ers, though, aren't just any opponent, as they are the best rushing defense in the NFL.

No runner the 49ers have faced has rushed for more than 60 yards all season, and that list includes several Pro Bowl talents.

One bad game won't change how great of a season Jacobs has had, but if he thinks he can be one of, if not the best RB in the game, then gashing the 49ers would be his exclamation point.

