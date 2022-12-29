Previewing the San Francisco 49ers Defense

The top-rated defense in the NFL hasn't given up more than 20 points in their last eight games

Offenses normally are what drive the headlines in the NFL, but for the San Francisco 49ers, their defense has taken over as the teams driving force.

It's not hard to understand why when they're currently ranked #1 in the NFL in both points and total yards allowed.

The 49ers have given up more than 20 points only three times this season, and just once on their current eight-game win streak.

They've forced the fourth-most turnovers in the league and are #1 against the run, offering very little weaknesses for an offense to target.

Of course, having the presumptive favorite for Defensive Player of the Year in defensive end Nick Bosa can make things a lot easier.

The NFL's leader in sacks with 17.5, Bosa is at the head of a 49ers pass rush that is tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks with 41.

They have arguably the league's best duo at linebacker with Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner, who have combined for 229 total tackles.

In the secondary, they have a rotating cast of versatile defensive backs that they can match up at will.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga is third on the team in tackles and leads the team with four interceptions.

Veteran Jimmie Ward has three himself, and cornerback Charvarius Ward is Pro Football Focus's fourth-highest graded CB this season.

This is a unit filled with Pro Bowl talent, and now that Jarrett Stidham is starting for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, they have the opportunity to feast on Sunday.

