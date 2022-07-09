Sandra Douglass Morgan Speaks on New Role as Raiders President

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the hiring of their new team president Sandra Douglass Morgan on Thursday.

Morgan, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, is very familiar with the Las Vegas community and the game of football.

“Football has long been in my family," Morgan said in her introductory press conference at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday. "My husband is an NFL veteran. He was a strong safety for two teams I won’t mention because we’re all a part of Raider Nation today. I have a long history in the sports entertainment and gaming industries.

"I have served on the Nevada State Athletic Commission and most recently, I was chairwoman of the Nevada gaming control board. But I have also always felt a passion for community and protecting our community, which I did day in and day out while serving with the state’s COVID-19 task force.

"I've lived in Las Vegas for over 40 years. My father is an Air Force veteran and retired at Nellis [Air Force Base]. "I attended preschool here, and did all of my schooling here, and graduated from El Dorado High School."

The hiring made history, as Morgan became the first Black woman to ever hold the position as president of an NFL team.

“It is not lost on me that this is a critical and defining moment in the NFL," Morgan said. "It’s important to me and it is my intention to make a meaningful contribution well beyond the Raiders family. And I’m excited to get started. I had an opportunity to meet Dave Ziegler and Coach McDaniels, and I know that the experience and the enthusiasm they bring will help this team build on one of the best seasons in Raiders recent history.”

Morgan said she wants to implement the same success-oriented culture on the gridiron in all aspects of the organization.

“The greatness that we see on that field -- my goal is to replicate that throughout this organization," Morgan said. "That culture of winning, teamwork, and transparency will be a part of everything we do. It will be how we continue to fulfill our promise to be a part of the fabric of the Las Vegas community and bring a new generation of fans into Raider Nation.”

