Raiders Hire First Black Female President in NFL History

The Las Vegas Raiders will make history on Thursday when the organization will announce the hiring of Sandra Douglass Morgan, the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman, as reported by Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Morgan was the first Black woman to hold that position, and now, she will be the first Black woman to ever become the president of an NFL team. She is both the third woman and third African American to ever serve as an NFL team president.

The following are parts of a letter from Morgan to team employees that had been acquired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization. I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks. … I’m well aware of the recent challenges this organization has faced. Let me be clear -- I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.

"In the coming weeks, I’ll be seeking out for your input, thoughts, and ideas. I look forward to learning from the collective expertise here as we chart a course forward. Mark [Davis] has entrusted me with the care of this Raider’s community and the authority to lead this team, and I will always have an open door for each of you.

“The Raiders have a long legacy of greatness, because of each of you and because of visionaries like Mark’s father, Al. Let’s carry that spirit forward together into this new season for Raider Nation and the Las Vegas community.”

Morgan will take the place of former team president, Dan Ventrelle, who was let go back in May.

The official announcement of Morgan's hiring takes places at Allegiant Stadium this afternoon.

