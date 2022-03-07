Raiders Season Review: Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas had his most efficient season rushing the passer in 2021 for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a history of being able to bring out the most in players that were thought to be busts originally.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas may not have had a huge comeback season in 2021, but likely showed enough to keep his career going.

That was the worry for the former third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after looking like a bust with the San Francisco 49ers.

Picked up by the Raiders last offseason on a one-year deal, Thomas made the switch to playing in the interior of the defensive line and had arguably his most productive season rushing the passer.

He only played 48% of the Raiders defensive snaps but still was fourth on the team in both sacks and quarterback hits, with 3.5 and 12, respectively.

He recorded an additional 24 combined QB hurries and pressures, giving the Raiders some needed pass-rush juice up the middle of their defensive line.

Thomas didn't grade out well by sites like Pro Football Focus, though, with his run defense being the main culprit.

He recorded the worst run defense grade among all interior defenders in the league, as his size at 6-3 and 280 pounds isn't as conducive at tackle in run support.

Thomas did show that he could be effective as an interior pass rusher at least in a rotational role.

It's unknown if he'll get another chance with the Raiders bringing in a new defense this season, although he wouldn't break the bank to bring back, and his ability to play all over the defensive line could be attractive

