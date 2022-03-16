New Raiders Staff Establishing Base Relationship with Carr

While contract extension talks with Derek Carr are inevitable to occur, right now, the new Raiders staff is working on establishing a relationship with Carr.

Of the many things to keep an eye on for the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr is one of them as he enters the last season on his current, five-year $125 million contract.

While general manager Dave Ziegler did admit Carr and him have already talked about potential contract extension talks, right now it’s all about establishing a base relationship.

“It’s been awesome getting to know Derek,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Just a really consciences good person that loves football and he can feel that when you talk to him so that’s really exciting,”

“We talked about it, we’re still in that and Derek mentioned it too we’re in that business relationship phase where we’re learning each other, just personalities and creating a relationship so we’re still working through that process and as we work through those processes those different things will come up.”

No side is either rushing or necessarily worried about contract extension talks at the moment. They are still in the acquainting stage with the new staff.

It also seems both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Ziegler are on the same page.

