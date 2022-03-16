Skip to main content
Player(s)
Derek Carr
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders

New Raiders Staff Establishing Base Relationship with Carr

While contract extension talks with Derek Carr are inevitable to occur, right now, the new Raiders staff is working on establishing a relationship with Carr.

Of the many things to keep an eye on for the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr is one of them as he enters the last season on his current, five-year $125 million contract.

While general manager Dave Ziegler did admit Carr and him have already talked about potential contract extension talks, right now it’s all about establishing a base relationship.

“It’s been awesome getting to know Derek,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Just a really consciences good person that loves football and he can feel that when you talk to him so that’s really exciting,”

“We talked about it, we’re still in that and Derek mentioned it too we’re in that business relationship phase where we’re learning each other, just personalities and creating a relationship so we’re still working through that process and as we work through those processes those different things will come up.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No side is either rushing or necessarily worried about contract extension talks at the moment. They are still in the acquainting stage with the new staff.

It also seems both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Ziegler are on the same page.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

20220131_135211
The Black Hole+

Raiders Ziegler Re-Works James Deal, Tenders Leavitt, No Comp Picks

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.11 hours ago
Darius Phillips
The Black Hole+

Raiders Get Free Agent Depth Adding Darius Phillips

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.18 hours ago
Derek Carr Russell Wilson
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXX: When do the Carr Rumors End?

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.19 hours ago
USATSI_17511393_168390101_lowres
News

Zay Jones Departs From Las Vegas

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
USATSI_17652787_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Dave Ziegler: Prioritizing Tasks is Key to Success

By Hikaru KudoMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17613256_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Dave Ziegler: A Lot of Passion in Raiders Organization

By Hikaru KudoMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17259520_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

By Darin Alexander BaydounMar 14, 2022
1a92acfabc9649319179565fbab75c56
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Logan Hall, Houston Cougars

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 14, 2022