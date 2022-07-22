Raiders Sign Veteran Safety Matthias Farley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent safety and special teams ace Matthias Farley.

The veteran safety was signed on Thursday afternoon, following the Raiders first training camp practice.

His signing came one day after the team released Dallin Leavitt, who spent four seasons with the team.

“He is the only safety who spent any significant time on the active roster but did not start at least one game in 2021. He tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles. However, in the one game in which he saw significant action on defense (Kansas City) he forced one fumble, recovered another and made three tackles. He will be 30 by the start of training camp, which makes him an experienced and safe option as a depth guy,” said SI’s All-Titans writer David Boclair.

Farley joins the Silver and Black after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, where he appeared in 17 games and while tying a team-high 11 special teams tackles. Defensively, he added five tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Prior to Tennessee, Farley spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-18) and New York Jets (2019-20).

He was named the Jets’ special teams captain in 2020, where he appeared in all 16 games (two starts), and led the team with eight special teams tackles.

Over his NFL career, Farley has appeared in 83 career games with 18 starts and totaled 174 tackles (100 solo), three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed, while adding 37 tackles on special teams.

Farley came into the league as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in 2016 out of the University of Notre Dame and initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals, before settling with the Colts.

Farley played in 52 games with 26 starts in four seasons at Notre Dame and recorded 192 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight INTs, 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

He was voted a team captain in his later years at Notre Dame.

Adding Farley to the team adds depth at safety but they receive a much higher reward on special teams.

The Raiders also announced that they put defensive tackle Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and wide receiver Dillon Stoner was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

