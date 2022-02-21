Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Special Teams?

Kicker Randy Bullock all of the top tacklers from the coverage units are among the Tennessee Titans currently not under contract for 2022.

The current NFL contract year officially ends at 3 p.m. (CDT) on March 16, and when it does 24 members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans will become unrestricted free agents, unless franchise officials sign them to new deals before them.

That group includes starters and critical performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Below is a rundown of the players from the Titans special teams who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. We also have roundups of those on offense and on defense in the same situation.