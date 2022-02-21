Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Special Teams?
The current NFL contract year officially ends at 3 p.m. (CDT) on March 16, and when it does 24 members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans will become unrestricted free agents, unless franchise officials sign them to new deals before them.
That group includes starters and critical performers on offense, defense and special teams.
Below is a rundown of the players from the Titans special teams who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. We also have roundups of those on offense and on defense in the same situation.
Randy Bullock, Kicker
Bullock enjoyed a breakthrough of sorts in his 10th NFL season. He made three game-winning kicks (two in overtime) after having made four in his first nine years, and he kicked in the playoffs for the first time (he was 1-1 on PATs and 1-1 on FGs in the loss to the Bengals). He does not have a huge leg and is just 13-26 from 50-plus yards for his career, but he is reliable (17-17 from inside 40 yards last season) understands the pressure that comes with the job.
Morgan Cox, Long Snapper
The Tennessee native came home in 2021 after 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and played all 17 games without issue. In fact, he earned four All-Pro votes. He will turn 36 in April, which is not necessarily old at his position, and there is no reason to think he won’t continue to do the job at a high level.
Ola Adeniyi, Outside Linebacker
He was signed last season to be a special teams performer and excelled in that role, but he also flashed some pass rush ability that was not evident in his three seasons with Pittsburgh. Adeniyi had two and a half sacks and 20 quarterback pressures in 2021 and might look for more opportunities to chase down quarterbacks in 2022.
Nick Dzubnar, Inside Linebacker
He led the Titans in special teams tackles in 2020 and tied for the team lead in 2021. Before Tennessee, he spent three years with the Chargers and played just four snaps on defense from 2017-19. He can contribute to the defense in a pinch, but the only reason to sign Dzubnar is to upgrade coverage units.
Matthias Farley, Safety
He is the only safety who spent any significant time on the active roster but did not start at least one game in 2021. He tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles. However, in the one game in which he saw significant action on defense (Kansas City) he forced one fumble, recovered another and made three tackles. He will be 30 by the start of training camp, which makes him an experienced and safe option as a depth guy.
Dylan Cole, Inside Linebacker
One of the many players the Titans added amid their 2021 injury issues, Cole primarily was – and is – a special teams guy, one who had 10 special teams tackles in nine games after being signed off the street. In 46 career games for Tennessee and Houston, he has one start.
B.J. Bello, Inside Linebacker
He has played just 17 games in the last four years, none in 2021 because of an injury that sent him to injured reserve early in the offseason. He has 33 games of NFL experience with four teams and has played exclusively on special teams.