Week 13: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) dropped their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at SoFi Stadium, now they’re on the verge of meeting again this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

We all know how their last meeting went down at Allegiant Stadium, nail-biting and nerve wrecking until the last play of the game.

Now the Raiders offense, who has been playing much better over the last few weeks, will be looking to extend their winning streak and bring down their divisional rival once again at home in front of Raider Nation.

“The Chargers – I mean, look, they're a well-coached, fast defense that swarm to the football. They force a lot of fumbles. Obviously, that keeps them in games. They've done a good job with that recently, forced turnovers. They really make you earn every inch,” said Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Tuesday.

“They've got good players in all ends, whether it's Khalil Mack, Derwin James, [Drue] Tranquill at linebacker. All levels of defense, they have guys who can make plays on the football and get after, whether it's the quarterback, the pass game, or run game."

Although the Chargers defense looks a bit different this time around, the Raiders can not underestimate the well coached defense.

Protect QB Derek Carr

The first time the Raiders played against the Chargers in week one, the Bolts ferocious pass rush got to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr five times, including the last two plays of the game that helped seal the win for Los Angeles.

Although outside linebacker Joey Bosa will be out for this game, the Raiders still need to keep outside linebacker Khalil Mack away from Carr.

Win the Turnover Battle

Carr threw two interceptions early last Sunday, and still managed to stay in the game.

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has been spending his time on the injured reserve list for a few weeks now, but luckily for the Chargers, their depth has stepped up.

The Raiders are (-1), while the Bolts find themselves (-3) on the turnover differential.

If the Silver and Black hope to repeat the success they had last year at Allegiant Stadium, they will need to protect the ball against an aggressive defense.

The Raiders will be hosting the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.