Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on their first winning streak of the season as they prepare to dace their AFCC West Rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about this past weekend's win and the state of the franchise.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Q: Looking at the Chargers defensively, what kind of stands out to you in terms of what they're doing over there?

Coach Lombardi: “The Chargers – I mean, look, they're a well-coached, fast defense that swarm to the football. They force a lot of fumbles. Obviously, that keeps them in games. They've done a good job with that recently, forced turnovers. They really make you earn every inch. Like I said, they're coached really hard by Brandon Staley, a very strong defensive background, and I would say just overall team speed. They've got good players in all ends, whether it's Khalil Mack, Derwin James, [Drue] Tranquill at linebacker. All levels of defense, they have guys who can make plays on the football and get after, whether it's the quarterback, the pass game, or run game."

Q: How would you say that you guys have changed since that first meeting?

Coach Lombardi: “I think every 32 teams in the NFL have changed, for sure. I think whether it's due to injuries, or just finding your identity. It's a great question because you can go back every year and it's the same thing. You know your team by the end of camp, and you feel comfortable doing things and you feel like this is going to be a certain area we're going to excel in, and this is one of our weaknesses. And then as the year goes on, you learn so much more about not only the team, but yourself, and what you'd like to do and what this guy is good at, or what he needs help at. And it's just a growing process. I think that's really important moving throughout the season, just as a coaching staff and as a team learning, 'Hey, we have to evaluate each week and then keep moving forward and try and get better, whether it's the bye week or just normal week on a daily basis.' So, that's growth, and I think that's just an important part of the NFL season.”

Q: Against the Seahawks, we saw Zamir White getting a couple of runs out there. How do you continue to prepare Zamir White moving forward for when those opportunities come about?

Coach Lombardi: “Zamir has done a – I think I mentioned last week when you guys asked about Josh [Jacobs] – great job of preparing and being ready to go. Coach Kennedy [Polamalu] does a great job with that. Not only Coach Kennedy, but the running back room is a really tight knit room. They all hold each other accountable, and they really want to make sure that they're all prepared and ready to go because you never know when your time is going to get called upon. Like in the game in Seattle, Josh was carrying the ball and needed a blow, so Zamir got in there and it didn't change what we were doing an offense and he got a couple of touches and took advantage of them. So, credit to him. Credit to Ameer [Abdullah] doing the same thing on third down, catching a touchdown pass. He's really kind of excelled in his role on a third down sub role. Those guys all just really pitched in – Brandon Bolden two weeks ago got in there in a couple of situations. So, I think the accountability factor from the room, and from Coach Kennedy and just the whole offense, is really something that helps Zamir grow as young player."

Q: In my opinion, your offensive line had best performance of the season. Obviously, we haven't seen your internal grades, but is that pretty accurate?

Coach Lombardi: "I obviously can't excel on the grades, but we can always improve in some areas, for sure."

Q: For the season, did you think that was the best performance of the year?

Coach Lombardi: “I mean, look, when you win a game in overtime and you rush for a certain number of yards and throw for a certain number of yards, I thought the offensive line fought and battled. When you have 80 plays, those guys are going to get tired and they're going to have to battle. So, we didn’t stop running the football. They did a good job. When you rush the ball 40 times, they're going to get downhill and have some contact. And then obviously I thought they did a really good job in protection. Derek [Carr] was only sacked I think one time, and he was pretty much upright for most of the game. And that's credit to those guys staying inside-out, following the fundamentals. But to answer your question, yes, I thought the offensive line performed very well. And obviously it was tough environment down there in Seattle with the snap count and making sure they got off the football, and those guys battled and did a great job."

Q: Derek Carr is normally very protective of the football, so for him to throw two quick interceptions, what does it speak to his mentality that he just kept firing and didn't have a short memory?

Coach Lombardi: “I think it speaks to the entire team's mentality. I mean, you throw an interception on the first play of the game, it's going to challenge your mental toughness. And then you go out there and we got the ball and scored on the next series a touchdown. But then we turned it over on the following series. How we handle that, not only as an offense, but as a defense and a kicking unit, is big and it speaks to a lot of the guys in terms of next play mentality moving forward. Especially Derek, the skill guys on offense, the offensive line; but it's a really a team thing. Obviously, when you're on the sideline and something good happens on defense, you kind of have some energy on offense. And then when something bad happens on offense, I'm sure the defense feels like, 'Okay, we got to step up a little bit and make a play.' So, the defense did that a number of times on Sunday, which was great. Helped us tremendously. And obviously the mental toughness of the team was what I was really pleased with."

Q: We know what Davante Adams is going to do, he's always going to be ready to catch the ball. But other guys like a Keelan Cole two weeks in a row late in the game has come up with a catch, same with Foster Moreau. What does it say to those guys always being ready?

Coach Lombardi: “You have to be ready because you never know. The coverage is going to dictate where the ball is going to go, not the plan. We hope for a certain coverage, and we might get something different. So, Derek [Carr] has do a good job of going through his progression, and each player has to do a good job of running their route. You saw the same thing happen with Foster and his touchdown, and then Keelan Cole a key third down back-to-back weeks. He runs a great route and gets open, and Derek finds him because that's where his read brought him, and we convert a first down. It’s really something special because you never know when the time is going to come in the game, and obviously, guys have done a good job taking advantage of that moving forward."

Q: Ameer Abdullah has excelled in that third down role. What have you seen from him up to this point and his progress?

Coach Lombardi: “I think the first thing that it starts with is the pass protection. I can't overemphasize how important that is in terms of being a running back in the NFL. And I think our backs do a great job of that and Coach Kennedy [Polamalu] works really hard with them at that. So, he's really mastered that not only just from a fundamental standpoint, but from a schematic standpoint. And then obviously getting in the passing game – the first third down conversion of the game was a target to him and then he caught the touchdown pass in the red zone. He's growing as a player in our offense in the passing game. Like everybody, like Keelan Cole is. Taking the fundamentals in terms of the route technique, whether that’s from the backfield, or split out wide. And that's just really a big part of just growing and that evolution starts back with the first part of the season. Some guys aren't as comfortable doing certain things with only six weeks of practice in camp. But then as the season goes on, there's time on task and more repetitions and understanding of coverages and taking the technique to the practice field. I think that's really kind of the evolution part of it, and Ameer has been a victim of that."

Q: How does the workload look for the coaching staff when you have to prepare for a short week after this game?

Coach Lombardi: “The first thing you got to do, is you got to focus on the one this week. That's the most important one, this next one. So, we'll do a good job of that this week. And then turn the page quickly and try and get on to the next opponent, which is the Rams. But I would say as a coaching staff, it's just one of those things where you say goodbye to your wife and kids for a few days and just kind of plow on through. I think that's the most important thing, is just being focused on the next one at hand, which the Chargers, and we'll have a normal week this week and be ready to go on Sunday."

Q: Is there any additional challenge in not overlooking the Chargers that comes with facing a team that you're not as familiar with in the Rams. Does that make it a little bit more challenging?

Coach Lombardi: “The good part about that is they have the same number of days and the same thing we have to go through. So, I would say the playing field is equal. Obviously, game planning for any team is a challenge, whether you know them or don't know them. We just got to try and do our best job to kind of get familiar with them on a quick basis."

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

