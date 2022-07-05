Week 17 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers

In Week 17, the Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium to host NFC Champion runner ups, the San Francisco 49ers.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 17 brings the Raiders home for the home stretch to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Shake Up in San Francisco

The major topic of discussion this offseason for the San Francisco 49ers has been the question of what to do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Last season, in 15 games played, he went 301 for 441 with a 68.3 completion percentage. He threw for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns thrown, the second-highest touchdowns thrown in a single season in his career. Garoppolo gained an average of 12.7 yards per completion.

Garoppolo was a major factor in why the 49ers made it all the way to the NFC Championship game, losing out to the eventual Super LVI Champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the news that Garoppolo had to get a shoulder injury halted any options San Francisco was exploring with their quarterback.

Garoppolo will finally begin throwing footballs again this week. In the meantime, quarterback Trey Lance is the popular choice to start a quarterback with Pro Football Focus even calling him the biggest X-factor coming into this season.

While keeping Garoppolo as a backup may be beneficial for the 49ers, the issue also comes with his immensely high salary of an average of $27.5 million per season.

The other thing to keep an eye on this offseason is what happens with wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Currently, Samuel is set to make $3.9 million this season, which is by all means below market value for the All-Pro receiver. The 49ers want to make sure a multi-year contract extension is done with Samuel sooner than later or else he will begin to explore other options as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

Definitely some shake-up in San Francisco which should be figured out come the end of the season. It’ll be interesting where the 49ers are when the Raiders take them on in Allegiant Stadium.

