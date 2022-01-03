Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raiders Renfrow with 1,000 Receiving Yards for First Time

    Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reached 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.
    Author:

    For the first time in his career, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.

    Yesterday’s 11-yard touchdown pass from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr surpassed Renfrow’s 1,000 mark.

    Heading into Sunday, Renfrow received praise from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia.

    "He's very unique what he does for us in the slot and how he gets himself ready to go and the way he runs routes," Bisaccia said of Renfrow on Wednesday. "He's extremely smart. He's a high school quarterback, he's a coach's kid.”

    “He's a coach on the field and can't say enough about Hunter and the way he prepares and then certainly the way in which he goes out there and plays”

    "I just feel like it's the way he practices as well. So, if you see him in practice and then you get a chance to see him in the game, you're not surprised in any way.”

    Read More

    “That's Hunter Renfrow. So, yes, he's on a historic pace, but I know he'd give it all up to just have this opportunity to keep playing and have an opportunity to win games."

    The last time a Raider wide receiver reached 1,000 receiving yards was in 2016 by both Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

    Tight end Darren Waller reached 1,000 receiving yards in 2020.

    Renfrow should be a key target in the primetime Sunday Night game this week.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

    USATSI_17443625_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Renfrow with 1,000 Receiving Yards for First Time

    44 seconds ago
    Derek Carr vs Indianapolis Colts
    Game Day

    Captain Comeback:  Derek Carr Leads Raiders to a Big Win

    9 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders
    Game Day

    Raiders vs. Colts Live Game Thread

    14 hours ago
    Colts Defense vs Raiders Offense Darin Baydoun Twitter
    Game Day

    Raiders and Colts Activate Key Players from COVID-19 list

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17413344_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders' Key Assets: Desmond Trufant

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17413234_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Derek Carr Approaching Another Franchise Record

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17413343_168390101_lowres
    News

    Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts

    17 hours ago
    Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers
    The Black Hole+

    Rick Gosselin's Week 16 NFL Rankings: Here Come the Raiders

    Jan 2, 2022