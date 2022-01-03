Raiders Renfrow with 1,000 Receiving Yards for First Time

For the first time in his career, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.

Yesterday’s 11-yard touchdown pass from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr surpassed Renfrow’s 1,000 mark.

Heading into Sunday, Renfrow received praise from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia.

"He's very unique what he does for us in the slot and how he gets himself ready to go and the way he runs routes," Bisaccia said of Renfrow on Wednesday. "He's extremely smart. He's a high school quarterback, he's a coach's kid.”

“He's a coach on the field and can't say enough about Hunter and the way he prepares and then certainly the way in which he goes out there and plays”

"I just feel like it's the way he practices as well. So, if you see him in practice and then you get a chance to see him in the game, you're not surprised in any way.”

“That's Hunter Renfrow. So, yes, he's on a historic pace, but I know he'd give it all up to just have this opportunity to keep playing and have an opportunity to win games."

The last time a Raider wide receiver reached 1,000 receiving yards was in 2016 by both Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

Tight end Darren Waller reached 1,000 receiving yards in 2020.

Renfrow should be a key target in the primetime Sunday Night game this week.

