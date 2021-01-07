Raiders Draft Position Evaluation: Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders have drafted young receiver talent in recent years and could do so again in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders can now start to look at what moves they need to make to become a playoff team in 2021 with the NFL’s regular-season now over.

With already looking at the quarterback and running back positions on the Raiders' offense, we now move on to the wide receiver position.

The Raiders have attempted to add more talent at receiver through the NFL Draft recently with taking Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards last year.

Those moves, however, have yet to bear fruit.

Suffering through injuries and inconsistency resulted in the speedster Ruggs only putting up 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs had flashes of brilliance to be sure, like when he had two catches for 118 yards and a touchdown at Kansas City, and catching a 46-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with five seconds left to beat the New York Jets, 31-28.

Nelson Agholor would end up being the most consistent Raiders wideout this season, putting up a career season with 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Agholor is on a one-year deal and is very likely to garner interest from other teams looking for receiver help around the league.

One interesting factor to consider when talking about Agholor’s potential return is the status of Tyrell Williams, who missed the entire season due to injury.

If Williams were to be released, that would save $11.6 million in salary cap money for the Raiders, and give them a better avenue to potentially bring Agholor back.

If they were to look at receivers in the NFL Draft, they would be very unlikely to see any of the top prospects like Jaylen Waddle, Ja’Marr Chase or Heisman winner DeVonta Smith fall to them at No. 17 in the first round.

Looking at the later rounds though, receivers like Chris Olave, Seth Williams, and Amari Rodgers could be had.

However, Raiders fans might not love them taking a receiver because of the pressing defensive needs.

But if Agholor isn’t re-signed, there could be room for the Raiders to draft a potential replacement.

