Raiders Draft Position Evaluation: Quarterbacks

The Las Vegas Raiders shouldn't need to worry about changing their QB room too much in 2021

The NFL regular season is now over, and with that the teams that didn’t make the playoffs their offseason preparation can now get underway.

That includes the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished 8-8 and who will be looking to make the right moves so that next season they can get back to the playoffs.

A big key with that will be the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Raiders only have six picks, so they’ll need to make them count.

With that, we’ll be evaluating the Raiders position groups and what ones need draft help the most, starting with the quarterbacks.

If there is one group on the Raiders that doesn’t need to have much evaluation, it’d it's at quarterback.

There are likely to be those who will talk about how head coach Jon Gruden could decide to go with his own choice at quarterback.

The fact is though that Carr hasn’t been close to the biggest problem for the Raiders.

Recording his third straight 4,000-yard season this year, the three-time Pro Bowler is squarely in his prime having recorded the best QBR of his career this season.

Going past him, Marcus Mariota showed that he was more than capable of coming in if needed when Carr injured his groin against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That performance though could have earned him a raise since he’s only on a one-year deal with the Raiders.

If Mariota does leave, Nathan Peterman could step in as the primary backup after being on the team since late 2018.

The Raiders could decide to take a developmental quarterback late in the draft too.

With only six picks though, it’s hard to see them using one on someone that can fill an immediate need.

So, in total, don’t expect a vastly different QB room in 2021. Expect though for the Raiders to prioritize not wasting the rest of Carr’s prime.

